JUST IN: Oyo Govt. arrests Ooni former wife’s children party organizers

Following the casualties recorded during the children’s party sponsored by the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Ogunwusi, the Oyo State Government has arrested organizers for investigations over the death recorded in Ibadan.

The government apprehended the organisers of the children party which was held in collaboration with Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, owned by Oriyomi Hamzat, in Ibadan, the state capital.

It was learnt that the well-planned event later degenerated into a stampede that was alleged to have resulted in multiple children death in Ibadan.

Addressing residents on the stampede at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who confirmed the multiple deaths, disclosed that the organisers have been arrested over the disaster.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he said his government has commenced a proper investigation into the matter, saying all the organisers and those behind the party have been arrested.

According to him, “Earlier today, an incident occurred in Islamic High School Basorun, the venue of an event organised for families. Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries.

“This is a very sad day for us here in Oyo State. We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths.

“We have taken steps to ensure no further deaths are recorded at this venue by deploying security agents to restore order at the venue. We also deployed medical personnel and ambulances to the venue. The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out of the venue. We are taking all realistic measures to ensure that the venue is secured.

“While investigations are ongoing, the primary organisers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody.

“I want to reassure our people that anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable. Please remain calm as the security agencies investigate this unfortunate incident.”

“Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Amen,” Makinde added.

Earlier, eyewitnesses report that many children were trampled in the chaos, with several others injured and currently receiving treatment at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

The exact number of fatalities and injuries is still unknown, but the incident has sent shockwaves through the community.