Just In: Oyo Gov. distances convoy from toddler’s death, orders investigation

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has debunked claims that his convoy ran over a toddler during a visit to Ogbomoso ahead of the Local Government election scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Makinde stressed that the death of the toddler was not connected to his convoy and that the child was knockdown by a motorist that drove a Toyota Matrix car who lost control of his vehicle while driving on the highway.

Speaking through a statement released on Thursday through his official social media handle, the governor debunked reports making the rounds that his convoy allegedly killed a child during his visit to Ogbomoso, just as he condoled with family of the deceased family.

He assured the family of the deceased toddler that efforts would be made to ensure that the perpetrator of the heinous act is prosecuted in accordance with Oyo state criminal law.

Makinde said: “I received with deep concern the report that my convoy ran over a child on our way to Ogbomoso earlier today. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the child was hit by an individual driving a Toyota Matrix car who lost control of his vehicle. He was not part of my convoy. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the parents of the child. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Investigations are ongoing and we will ensure that the perpetrator(s) is brought to book”, he added.

It was earlier gathered that the governor was in Ogbomoso to lead the final campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before Saturday’s local government election in the state.

It was learnt that some residents of the ancient city protested over the accident that claimed the lice of the toddler and the residents were already demanding justice for the victim and the family.

