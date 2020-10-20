Report on Interest
Just In: Oyo Gov. closes down schools after EndSARS protests devolves

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

In order to protect students and teachers in Oyo State, the Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed that all public and private schools should remain shut pending when the government could ascertain that the ongoing protests against brutality and extra-judicial killings by disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a formation of the Nigerian Police had subsided.

Makinde added that decision to shut down schools was reached after investigations revealed that some hoodlums had hijacked the peaceful demonstration and were infringing on residents human rights in the state.

DETAILS LATER

