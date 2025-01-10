JUST IN: Oyo Gov appoint Canadian-based businessman as new Alaafin

To end two years face-off over the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool, the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of a young Canadian-based businessman, Abimbola Owoade, as the new monarch for the kingdom.

Makinde said that the approval for the new monarch was issued after a thorough review of the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi, recommendation which they claimed was based extensive consultations and traditional divinations.

The governor’s approval came barely 24 hours after he advocated for a new selection process, a recommendation that was rejected by the Oyomesi who threatened legal actions should Makinde dismiss their appointment process.

Makinde’s approval was made public through a statement released on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade.

According to the statement, “Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade, after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by Governor Seyi Makinde as the new Alaafin of Oyo”.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ademola Ojo, has described the development as one that ends the over two years interregnum that started after the former Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, passed on April 22, 2022.

