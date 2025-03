The eldest daughter of the late former Oyo Governor of Oyo state, Abisola Kola-Daisi, has died at the age of 42.

As gathered, she passed away in the early hours of Thursday, in the United Kingdom after a brief illness.

Kola-Daisi was a prominent figure in Nigerian governance, serving as Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, until her death.