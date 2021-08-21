Just In: Oyo former Governor, Olurin, passes on @ 76

The former military Governor of Oyo State, General Adetunji Olurin, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 76 after a brief illness.

Olurin, who was former Field Commander of ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia between 1992 to 1993, was said to have died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba axis of the state.

The deceased’s brother, Funso Olurin, told newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday that the former military governor, an indigene of Ilaro, in Ogun State, died after a brief illness.

Olurin was on October 19, 2006 appointed as the Sole Administrator for Ekiti State after ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo, declared the State of Emergency on the state.

The former president, in other to appoint the deceased military officer, suspended the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, and his deputy as well as the House of Assembly of the state.

