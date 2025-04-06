JUST IN: Oyo former governor dies before 90th birthday

An Oyo State former Governor, Omololu Olunloyo, has passed on barely eight days before his 90th birthday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Olunloyo, who held the chieftaincy titles of Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, was said to had been preparing the birthday that ushered him into the nonagenarian league before death snatched him away.

The former governor’s death was announced on Sunday on behalf of his family by a former Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, Oladapo Ogunwusi, through a statement made available to newsmen.

The statement read in part: “With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer, and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday.”

Reacting over the development, the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described demise of his predecessor as a trailblazer whose contributions to governance, education, and national development would remain indelible.

Makinde, in his condolence message, noted that Olunloyo was a man of immense intellect and principle who served the people of Oyo State and Nigeria with distinction.

“His death is a great loss not just to Oyo State but to Nigeria. He lived a fulfilled life marked by service, scholarship, and leadership,” he said.

He added that Olunloyo’s legacy in educational reform, public service, and community leadership would continue to inspire generations to come.

The governor also commiserated with the Olunloyo family, the people of Oyo, and all those affected by the loss.

Born in 1935, Dr. Olunloyo was a pioneer in many respects, especially in the fields of mathematics and public administration.

He was respected globally for his intellect and revered locally for his humility and patriotism.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course, as tributes continue to pour in from across the nation in honour of the late statesman.