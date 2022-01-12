JUST IN: Oyo ex-Gov. Alao-Akala, passes on weeks after Ibadan, Ogbomoso monarchs demise

The Oyo State former governor, Christopher Alao-Akala, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 71 in his hometown, Ogbomoso.

As gathered, the former governor was said to have died on Wednesday in his sleep, while preparing for his first wife’s 70th birthday expected to hold next week in the state.

Before his demise, the Oyo former governor, according to family source, was ill and was about fully recuperating when death snatched him away.

Alao-Akala’s death came weeks weeks after the demise of two prominent monarchs, Soun of Ogbomosho and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oladunni Oyewunmi and Saliu Adetunji respectively.

He was born on the 3rd of June 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State and had his elementary school at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso.

The Oyo ex-governor proceeded to the Kamina Barracks Middle School, 5th Battalion of Infantry in Tamale, Ghana. Passed Staff College (Psc) 1990, Diploma in Business Administration (1998), Doctor of Civil Law (DCL) Honoris Causa, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso (2006), Doctor of Science (Political Science) Honoris Causa, Lead City University, Ibadan (2008).

The deceased was enlisted as Cadet Inspector of Police in June 1974, at the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja and was later recommended for overseas training at the Hendon Police College, in London, United Kingdom (UK).

He has also attended the Administrative Staff College, Topo, Badagry; the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos; Police Staff College, Jos; Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Alao-Akala has participated as a Nigerian delegate at two INTERPOL conferences in Nice, France and in Málaga, Spain.

