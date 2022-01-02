Report on Interest
under logo

IGP receives report on Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi link, promises…

The Guild

PDP recommends EFCC prosecutes Amaechi, NPA ex-boss over…

The Guild

JUST IN: IGP bans FSARS, other tactical squads from patrols 

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Oyo Deputy Gov, Ladoja, others lay Olubadan to rest amid eulogies

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, and a former governor as well as the Osi Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja, family members, and hundreds of sympathizers to lay the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to rest amid eulogies from monarchs, politicians, business moguls and others describing the deceased traditional ruler as a symbol of unruffled dignity.

Others at the burial include Wasiu Ayinde popularly called KWAM1, Fatai Buhari, a senator representing the state, and Head of Service, Ololade Agboola.

Remains of the monarch, shrouded in white clothes, was laid to rest at the Popoyemoja palace on Sunday at about 5 pm in accordance with Islamic rites.

Before the deceased body was laid to rest, a lying-in-state was done at the Mapo Hall where a Janazah, Islamic prayers, was performed on the body by clerics.

While being brought back to the palace, dozens of Ibadan indigenes and visitors accompanied his remains to the palace where it was finally laid to rest

MORE DETAILS SOON.

 

The Guild 5651 posts 39 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: