JUST IN: Oyo Deputy Gov, Ladoja, others lay Olubadan to rest amid eulogies

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, and a former governor as well as the Osi Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja, family members, and hundreds of sympathizers to lay the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to rest amid eulogies from monarchs, politicians, business moguls and others describing the deceased traditional ruler as a symbol of unruffled dignity.

Others at the burial include Wasiu Ayinde popularly called KWAM1, Fatai Buhari, a senator representing the state, and Head of Service, Ololade Agboola.

Remains of the monarch, shrouded in white clothes, was laid to rest at the Popoyemoja palace on Sunday at about 5 pm in accordance with Islamic rites.

Before the deceased body was laid to rest, a lying-in-state was done at the Mapo Hall where a Janazah, Islamic prayers, was performed on the body by clerics.

While being brought back to the palace, dozens of Ibadan indigenes and visitors accompanied his remains to the palace where it was finally laid to rest

