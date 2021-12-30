JUST IN: Oyo APC rates Makinde’s performance low on infrastructures, governance, others

After a thorough assessment of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s administration for two and half years, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rated the performance of the Makinde-led government low on infrastructure, governance, and others.

It alleged that rather than the state to experience progresses in different sectors under the current administration since the assumption of office in 2019, the state had been in a retrogressive mode for over 30 months.

The party compared the administration of Seyi Makinde to that of his Borno state counterpart, Prof. Babangana Zulum, who they claimed performed better than him even as his state battles insurgency.

According to the party, as at the last count, Zulum has executed 556 projects with good roads, hospitals that were equipped with diagnostic equipment, school buildings furnished with state-of-the-art instructional materials, and others.

APC argued that all the promises made by the governor while assuming office were yet to be met rather, some of the facilities handed over by the immediate past administration were already been grounded.

The APC further described the administration of the successor to late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who ruled the state between 2011 and 2019, as an audio government, operating only in transient and not physical.

It expressed these through a statement titled: ‘Everywhere You Go In Oyo State is Audio Governance’ made available to newsmen by its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, on Thursday.

Part of the statement reads: “Gov Seyi Makinde destroyed Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan with nebulous #5. 5bn Loan, which brought International disgrace to Oyo State on the commissioning day with Waterlogged Pitch and now that it is not raining, the “Refurbished Pitch” is like “Sahara Desert”, the fans that were in the Stadium on Sunday 26th December 2021, will tell you their bitterness as to how the turf almost caused defeat to 3SC because the Surface is just not ideal for footballing any longer.

“The 31 months Old Government has realized its folly in the cancellation of the immediate past Government School Governing Board Model because of its inability to provide School Grant as at when due has just silently reversed itself, which is applaudable.

‘Why would the Government not reverse itself, when Schools were unable to print exam questions on papers but rather chose to be writing questions on Blackboard and worse still, the State now made it a policy of giving Publicity to the Pupils receiving reports cards because the Parents could not receive backlog of Performances of their siblings in School via Report Cards for many terms under this Government.

“The Government of Engr Seyi Makinde assumed Governance on May 29th, 2019 and by September 2019 when the Schools resumed for a New Session, they started distributing the Textbooks printed by the Government of Sen Abiola Ajimobi and we challenged them to show the world the receipt of the Printer that printed the textbooks for them. To date, they failed to produce the receipt.

“Again, the Government of Engr Seyi Makinde could not Produce another set of Textbooks. A Government that had the “MAGIC” of Producing Textbook under 3 months of assumption of office cannot replicate such “Magic Wand”, 28 – twenty-eight months after. Audio Governance.

“The Government of Engr Seyi Makinde claimed to have procured Firefighting Vehicles from Turkey for above one year without functioning.

“The AJUMOSE buses in the state are due for replacement, Gov Seyi Makinde claimed to have procured some which are only seen when his Party, PDP has assignment outside Oyo State.

“The Past Government provided Solar Powered Street lights while GSM chose the “incorruptible” way of replacing them with Diesel Powered Street Lights.

“Can the people of Oyo State forget the wanton overnight destruction of IGANGAN Town, in Ibarapa axis of Oyo State on the dawn of June 6th, 2021, which Gov Seyi Makinde assure the IGANGAN residents of never to happen again but which indeed occurred within ten days, on the 16th of June 2021, as if daring Gov Seyi Makinde’s lack of resourcefulness and proactiveness.

“Can the Telephone Handset vendors and Shopping Complex owners at Iwo Road interchange forever forget their losses to the power-drunk Park Managers, The collaborators with the Government of Engr Seyi Makinde especially the untimely death of one Rahman, whose wife just gave birth in the United Kingdom (then – June 2021) and was just lucky to be given entry visa to the UK to join his wife, but whose life was CUT SHORT in the fracas between Iwo Road Phone Vendors and Shop Owners against Gov Seyi Makinde’s park managers.

“Again, Can the Bodija Market people, Ojoo Market whose buildings were demolished in the early morning commando styles, BCOS Staffs whose quarters were just sold overnight to developers forget in a hurry the present government.

“Can the residents of Moniya in Akinyele LG Area forget in a hurry, months of the siege of the security lapses which necessitated them losing their Breadwinners and loved ones.

“Many Higher Institutions in Oyo State are crying for the extortion being experienced under Platinum Consultant for bleeding their finances.

“The funny 50 years of leasing Agbowo Shopping Complex to the nebulous developer for a ridiculous amount of #5bn is a sore on Oyo State landscape that may be hard to heal.

“It’s 31 months old Government, #7.6bn Loan procured for Akufo and Ibarapa Farm Settlements, the Public has not witnessed any Harvest from the Farm Settlements.

“Here was the Gov Seyi Makinde who boasted on May 29th, 2019, inauguration address that Oyo State would be exporting Maize and other Agricultural Produce to Botswana.

“We are asking how many tonnes of Maize shipped to Botswana and how much has that contributed to the finances of Oyo State”, it added.

According to the party, in Oyo State today, garbage and refuse war that were successfully tackled by the Government of Sen Abiola Ajimobi between 2011-2019 has now returned to virtually all the nook and crannies of Ibadan and other towns in Oyo state, no wonder the cholera epidemic returned to Oyo State.

