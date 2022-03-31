Report on Interest
Education

JUST IN: Oyetola upgrades Ilesa education college to varsity

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has announced an upgrade of the state’s College of Education in Ilesa to a full-fledged university in the state.

Oyetola also disclosed that the government has engaged one of the nation’s best corporate Consultants, KPMG, to work out the sustainability plan for the upgrade.

The governor announced the upgrade on Thursday during a visit to the monarch of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Aromolaran, saying the decision was taken by the government after a critical examination of the request presented by the traditional ruler.

