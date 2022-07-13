JUST IN: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord ahead Osun guber election

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election in Osun State, candidates of the political parties participating in the poll including the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have signed a peace accord, pledging to maintain peace before, during and after the polls.

The candidates added that they would ensure that none of their supporters engage in actions that could truncate the exercise and that whatever the outcome of the exercise scheduled for July 16th across the state, would be accepted by them.

Among the candidates present at the ceremony and signed the accord on Wednesday were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

Guiding candidates to sign the pact, chairman of the National Peace Commission (NPC), Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd), stated that the key actors of the election must demonstrate commitment to good governance and ensure democracy work for all.

Abubakar, who was represented at the signing of the peace accord by the convener, NPC, and Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, added that democratization of democracy leads to the development of our democracy.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the Chairman of the Traditional rulers in the state, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, urged the candidates not to act in accordance with the pact, in order to have a better state before and after the election in the state.

The monarch added that violence would not bring any development to the state they wished to govern and that a peaceful atmosphere would only guarantee all parties the Osun state which they desired.

“Power belongs to the people you can only try your best. we appeal to all our political actors to help us to help our state. You can not love the state more than all of us. We look forward to a peaceful election coming this Saturday 16th July 2022″, he added.

Also, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the exercise, Johnson Babatunde, threatened that all vote buyers and sellers would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Johnson, meanwhile, urged parents not to allow their children to be used as political thugs during the election, saying policemen have been asked to deal decisively with anyone that aimed to disrupt the election.

“We appeal to political actors to play by the rules of the game, and parents should not allow their wards to be used as political thugs. We will not rest until the vote buyers and sellers are taken off our streets. Security is our collective responsibility, when you see something say something”, he added.

Earlier, the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, reiterated the commitment of the commission to ensure transparent and credible governorship elections.

He said: “The Commission has taken every step to ensure a credible Governorship election in Osun State this weekend. As I said repeatedly on similar occasions in the past, without peace, our deployment plans; recent innovations in voter accreditation and result management; the safety of voters, election duty personnel, observers, and journalists; logistic arrangement; and, ultimately, the credibility of the polls will be undermined”.

The chairman, meanwhile, stressed that the success of the Peace Accord depends on the continuous support and commitment of political parties and candidates, the INEC, and the security agencies.

“I would like to appeal to all parties, candidates and other actors to play their part in supporting the Peace Accord. It is not enough to sign the Peace Accord. What is more important is to abide by its letter and spirit. This is the best way to show your commitment to the implementation of the Peace Accord and your appreciation for the work of the Peace Committee”.

