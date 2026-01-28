JUST IN: Oyegun, Utomi lead ADC manifesto drafting committee ahead 2027

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has constituted a 50-member policy and manifesto committee, following the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The committee is chaired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) former national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, with Prof. Pat Utomi serving as Deputy Chairman, while Salihu Lukman serves as Secretary.

Announcing the committee members, the National Chairman of the ADC, David Mark, stated that the move was in line with the party’s commitment to building a credible, people-centred, and forward-looking policy framework for national governance.

The Policy and Manifesto Committee brings together a distinguished group of Nigerians drawn from diverse backgrounds, including former public office holders, academics, technocrats, policy experts, civil society leaders, and professionals. Collectively, they represent a wealth of experience in governance, economic management, social development, security, and democratic reform.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Wednesday, the chairman disclosed that the committee is tasked with articulating a clear, coherent, and credible policy direction that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians and positions the ADC as a serious alternative platform for responsible leadership and national renewal.

According to the statement, “The formal inauguration of the committee has been scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Conference Hall of the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.

“The African Democratic Congress reaffirms its belief that Nigeria’s challenges require ideas rooted in competence, integrity, and national consensus, and expresses confidence that the committee will deliver a manifesto that speaks to the real needs of Nigerians.

All concerned members and relevant stakeholders are invited to take note.

Other members of the committee were: Sen. Gershon Bassey – Member

Sen. J.J. Akpan Udo-Udeghe – Member

Amb Abiye Mohammed – Member

H.E. Simon Achuba – Member

Prof. Ibrahim Garba – Member

Bala Usman – Member

Bulus Bello Zaki Piko – Member

Ose Anenih – Member

Dr Nicholas Msheliza – Member

Dr David Olofu – Member

Dr Okey Ezegwu – Member

Dr Mohammed Jibrin Yusufari – Member

Joel Adi Gani – Member

Prof. Jude Njoku – Member

Miss Yemi Adamolekun – Member

Prof. Anthony Kila – Member

Nkovo Toyo – Member

Dr Usman Bugaje – Member

Oseloka Obaze – Member

Dr Otive Igbuzor – Member

Engr. Bello Suleiman – Member

Prof. Chidi Odinkalu – Member

AVM Sadique Abubakar – Member

Madam Jumoke Olawuyi – Member

Prof. Murtala Sagagi – Member

Dr Kerian Wobodo – Member

Dr Fatima Zara Saleh – Member

Prof. Kolapo Eleka – Member

Barr Makber Oson Jacob – Member

Prof. Remi Sonaiya – Member

Moji Ajayi (Mrs) – Member

Prof. Sam Amadi – Member

Dr Babayo Ardo – Member

Pastor Funke Awowolo – Member

Dr Ndubuisi Nwobu – Member

Hon. Aminu Muhammad Gumel – Member

Ngozi Ndukwe – Member

Prof. Doknan Disent Sheni – Member

Prof. Saheed Malik – Member

Dr Sunday Taiwako Anyabuga – Member

Ms Helen Yashin – Member

Dr John Markus Ayuba – Member

Dr Chike Okogwu – Member

Barr. (Mrs) Salametu A. Izuagie – Member

Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olevengwa – Member

Alhaja Hafsat Moji Bello – Member

Hon. Sani Yakubu Noma – Member