JUST IN: Oyegun, Utomi lead ADC manifesto drafting committee ahead 2027

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has constituted a 50-member policy and manifesto committee, following the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
The committee is chaired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) former national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, with Prof. Pat Utomi serving as Deputy Chairman, while Salihu Lukman serves as Secretary.
Announcing the committee members, the National Chairman of the ADC, David Mark, stated that the move was in line with the party’s commitment to building a credible, people-centred, and forward-looking policy framework for national governance.
The Policy and Manifesto Committee brings together a distinguished group of Nigerians drawn from diverse backgrounds, including former public office holders, academics, technocrats, policy experts, civil society leaders, and professionals. Collectively, they represent a wealth of experience in governance, economic management, social development, security, and democratic reform.
In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Wednesday, the chairman disclosed that the committee is tasked with articulating a clear, coherent, and credible policy direction that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians and positions the ADC as a serious alternative platform for responsible leadership and national renewal.
According to the statement, “The formal inauguration of the committee has been scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Conference Hall of the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.
“The African Democratic Congress reaffirms its belief that Nigeria’s challenges require ideas rooted in competence, integrity, and national consensus, and expresses confidence that the committee will deliver a manifesto that speaks to the real needs of Nigerians.
All concerned members and relevant stakeholders are invited to take note.
Other members of the committee were: Sen. Gershon Bassey – Member
Sen. J.J. Akpan Udo-Udeghe – Member
Amb Abiye Mohammed – Member
H.E. Simon Achuba – Member
Prof. Ibrahim Garba – Member
Bala Usman – Member
Bulus Bello Zaki Piko – Member
Ose Anenih – Member
Dr Nicholas Msheliza – Member
Dr David Olofu – Member
Dr Okey Ezegwu – Member
Dr Mohammed Jibrin Yusufari – Member
Joel Adi Gani – Member
Prof. Jude Njoku – Member
Miss Yemi Adamolekun – Member
Prof. Anthony Kila – Member
Nkovo Toyo – Member
Dr Usman Bugaje – Member
Oseloka Obaze – Member
Dr Otive Igbuzor – Member
Engr. Bello Suleiman – Member
Prof. Chidi Odinkalu – Member
AVM Sadique Abubakar – Member
Madam Jumoke Olawuyi – Member
Prof. Murtala Sagagi – Member
Dr Kerian Wobodo – Member
Dr Fatima Zara Saleh – Member
Prof. Kolapo Eleka – Member
Barr Makber Oson Jacob – Member
Prof. Remi Sonaiya – Member
Moji Ajayi (Mrs) – Member
Prof. Sam Amadi – Member
Dr Babayo Ardo – Member
Pastor Funke Awowolo – Member
Dr Ndubuisi Nwobu – Member
Hon. Aminu Muhammad Gumel – Member
Ngozi Ndukwe – Member
Prof. Doknan Disent Sheni – Member
Prof. Saheed Malik – Member
Dr Sunday Taiwako Anyabuga – Member
Ms Helen Yashin – Member
Dr John Markus Ayuba – Member
Dr Chike Okogwu – Member
Barr. (Mrs) Salametu A. Izuagie – Member
Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olevengwa – Member
Alhaja Hafsat Moji Bello – Member
Hon. Sani Yakubu Noma – Member