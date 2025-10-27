JUST IN: Oyebanji emerges Ekiti APC guber candidate

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 governorship election in the state.

The party confirmed Oyebanji as its consensus candidate during a meeting of key APC leaders in the state, a decision that was formally affirmed by the 885 ward delegates elected across Ekiti’s 177 wards.

With two aspirants disqualified and one withdrawal, Oyebanji stood as the sole candidate, making the delegates’ affirmation a unanimous endorsement ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Affirmation Congress committee, Ahmed Ododo, on Monday, said the affirmation is a reflection of Oyebanji’s giant strides in various sectors which have benefitted the people of Ekiti.

He noted that APC remains a party of discipline, which has shown in the trust that Ekiti residents have in the leadership style of Oyebanji.

MORE DETAILS COMING…..