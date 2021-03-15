Just In: Over 8,000 Nigerians receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

Barely 10 days after the Federal Government commenced the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination exercise across the country, at least 8,000 Nigerians were reported to have received a dose of the vaccine across the country.

The Federal Government, meanwhile, has appealed to Nigerians to disregard all claims made on the AstraZeneca vaccine side-effect and that they should approach the designated vaccination centers within their communities and receive a dose of it.

Confirming the number of Nigerians vaccinated, Acting Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Maigana Yakubu, disclosed the statistics on Monday during the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja,

Yakubu noted that aside from Kogi State that had refused to come forward for the vaccine collection modalities and vaccination, other states have received their vaccines and were already administering.

“With that, presently, over 8,000 Nigerians have received the vaccines and we expect that the number should increase in the days to come so that we can have effective protection against the virus in the country”, he added.

The director, however, noted that the vaccine was produced by Oxford and their partners basically not for profit motive but as a measure to flatten coronavirus curve globally, saying, this is the reason Oxford and its partners decided to sell their vaccine at cost price.

Yakubu noted that from investigations, the over 8,000 Nigerians that have received the vaccines, none was yet to experience the side-effect currently been peddled across the country.

Also on the vaccine’s side-effect, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, appealed to Nigerians to disregard allegations made on the vaccine, noting that it was been peddled to discourage them from taking the vaccine.

According to him, the vaccine collection is free and what we all need to do is to adhere strictly to the guidelines released by the state governors who are incident commanders for each state on the modalities for administering.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government received over 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to prevent community transmission of the virus.