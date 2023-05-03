JUST IN: Over 270 Nigerian students stranded in Sudan arrive Abuja

The first batch of Nigerian students that fled from war-torn Sudan has arrived in Nigeria after several hours travelling from the North African nation.

As gathered, the first batch of students that boarded the flight back to their fatherland were said to be over 270.

The students, who were evacuated from Egypt by the Air Peace plane, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja arrived at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

Also, the NAF C-130 jet conveying about 80 persons was also expected to arrive “within the hour”

After over a week of assurances by the Federal Government, the Nigerian evacuees were finally airlifted home, escaping the deadly conflict in Sudan.

Since April 15, Sudan has been plunged into armed conflict with clashes between rival factions of the North African nation’s military government breaking out in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and in the Darfur region.

Hundreds have since been killed while thousands of others have suffered injuries.

For nearly two weeks, the Nigerian government assured concerned citizens of evacuation plans, ultimately facilitating buses to convey Nigerians out of Sudan with a Nigerian Air Force plane deployed for the operation.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouk; the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and the Director General of the National Management Emergency Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Mustapha, were at the airport to receive the students.

There is a heavy presence of security officers, mostly wingmen of the Nigerian Air Force.

