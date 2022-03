Atleast 180 more Nigerians that were stranded in Ukraine after the Russian military invaded their neighbour’s territory have returned to the country, increasing the number of evacuees to over 600.

As gathered, the Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 6: 30 pm on Friday and were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other government agencies.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook