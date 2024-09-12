JUST IN: Osun monarch passes on before 87th birthday

The Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland and Chairman, Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Aromolaran II, has been confirmed dead barely one month to his 87th birthday.

Meanwhile, to avoid any breakdown of law and order, security agencies have taken over the palace to stabilize and maintain peace.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, disclosed this on Thursday through a condolences message released through his official social media handle.

Atiku described the deceased monarch, who was a former author of different books, as his father-in-law who often accord him warm hospitality whenever he visits Osun state especially the Ijesaland.

He said: “With a heavy heart, I received the news of the passing of the Owa Obokun of Ijesha land, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran.

“The late Owa was more than a father-in-law to me. Each time I visited him, he accorded me the homecoming welcome of a son.

“We all loved him dearly. He was a great monarch and personified the boldness, courage, and discipline of the Ijesha progeny.

“On behalf of my wife, Titi, I share my condolences with the Owa-in-Council and the entire indigenes and residents of Ijesha land, especially members of the royal family.

“As Oba Aromolaran turns his face to his Maker, I pray that his soul finds a gentle repose. Amen”.

Before the monarch’s demise, The Guild learnt that plans were already being put in place for his 87th birthday next month in the town.