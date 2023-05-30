JUST IN: Osun hotelier bags death sentence for killing Adegoke

The Osun High Court has sentenced the founder of Hilton Hotel, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, to death by hanging over the murder of a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, in the state.

Aside from that, the court also sentenced two staff of the hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba and Kazeem Oyetunde, to death by hanging for colluding with Adedoyin to kill the OAU student.

Meanwhile, the court discharged and acquitted three of the staff, Magdalene Chiefuna, Lawrence Oluwole and Adedeji Adesola, while the seventh defendant is to hear her sentencing on Wednesday following pleas by both the prosecution and defendant counsels.

Adedoyin was charged along with six of his workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola as first to seventh defendants and were docked on 18-count which include murder, conspiracy, oath of secrecy among others.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Adepele Ojo on Tuesday, the court held that the three staff were guilty of other counts in the charge brought before the court.

Adedoyin was found culpable by the court and was convicted of counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15, and 16, just as the court ruled the second autopsy report brought before the court was signed by two pathologists from OAU Teaching Hospital was thwarted by persons with a vested interest.

Ojo established that the late Timothy Adegoke lodged in the Hilton hotel and paid into the account of the 7th defendant, just as it I found the first defendant (Ramon Adedoyin) culpable of the conspiracy to murder and murder.

The court held that evidence presented before the court placed Oyetunde Kazeem “squarely among those who perpetrated the acts” and he was found guilty of the counts.

Seventh defendant (Adedeji Adesola) was “carefully chorographed into the act. The circumstance around her were not strong to find her culpable of the count 1, 2, and 3”.