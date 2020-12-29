Just In: Osun Govt. removes restrictions on crossover events, vigils, others

The Osun State Government has approved vigils and crossover events for mosques, churches, and other religious centers across the state earlier suspended as part of measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus across the state.

It explained that the new directive had been considered in line wth government’s sensitivity to the mood of the season and how sacred religious faithfuls hold the crossover vigils and events.

The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said that the review of his earlier directive was a testament of his administration’s commitment to the citizens interest.

Through a statement by the state’s commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, Oyetola said that though cross over religious gatherings had been allowed, all religious centers holding the service are expected to end the service early and that all adherents must be off the streets by 1:00am.

“Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.

“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose mask or face fields by participants, avoidance of sharing materials and instruments and avoidance of any other action that can help the virus to spread.” The Statement read.