FG, Lagos Govt. disagree over coronavirus death toll

65 Almajiris, two policemen test COVID-19 positive in Kaduna

Babangida showers praises on Niger lawmakers for meeting…

Just In: Osun Govt. receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine doses

By News Desk

By The Guild

 

The Osun State Government has received its first consignment of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 COVAX vaccines provided by the Federal Government to tackle the coronavirus transmission and flatten the curve across the state.

