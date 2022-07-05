JUST IN: Osun CP redeploy for transparency during guber election

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkhali Baba, has disclosed that the Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, was moved to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to ensure transparency during the governorship election in the state.

Baba said that the move was temporary and would remain pending conclusion of the guber election and that he would return to continue his duties in the state.

The IGP, meanwhile, has ordered the deployment of both human and material assets to Osun, as a measure to fortify the state ahead of the voting exercise.

He explained the movement of Olokode through a statement released on Tuesday and made available to newsmen by the Force Headquarters spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, CP Olawale Olokode was just temporarily moved to the Force Headquarters pending the conclusion of the guber election when he would return to the State. This is contrary to the misinformation making the rounds.

“We want to be as transparent, professional and proactive as possible in all our engagements and operations in the Osun Gubernatorial Election, hence the deployment of senior officers from the FHQ to oversee the election security in the state”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

