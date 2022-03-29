JUST IN: Osinbajo visits survivors of Kaduna train attacks

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has visited survivors of the Kaduna-bound train attacks, assuring the passengers of the Federal Government’s commitment to their welfare and addressing insecurity challenges across the country.

Osunbajo told the victims that his visit to the hospital and the scene of the attack were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He visited the survivors on admission at 44 Nigerian Army Reference hospital and Saint Gerald’s Catholic hospital, both in the Kaduna state capital, on Tuesday.

The vice president, who condemned the attack on the transport facility, said: I am saddened by another mindless terrorist attack on citizens.

“We must for our nation and their memories fight on and defeat the cowards who unleash terror on those not armed. They will not break our spirits and our resolve. We will prevail & our land will be secure”, he added.

Osinbajo was received by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the airport and accompanied him to visit survivors of the attacks.

As gathered, the vice president was en route Lagos State for the 13th Bola Tinubu’s Colloquium organised to celebrate the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader’s 70th birthday in the country, before abandoning the journey.

His media aide, Laolu Akande, who disclosed the developments, said that the president abandoned the visit to Lagos after he was briefed by military agencies in the country.

Akande said: “On his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking former Lagos State Gov’s 70th birthday, VP had to detour to Kaduna this afternoon on receiving news of the extent of human & material losses occasioned by yesterday’s dastardly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway route”.

The vice-president’s visit comes less than 24 hours after an attack by bandits at Dutse village, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits attacked a train conveying hundreds of travellers, killed many, and abducted others from the scene i the state.

