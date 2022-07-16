JUST IN: Osinbajo undergoes leg surgery in Lagos

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is currently undergoing a surgical procedure at the hospital believed to be in Lagos State over a recurrent pain in one of his legs.

The vice president was said to have sustained the recurring injury while playing squash and all effort to get another solution aside from surgery for the injuries have continued to prove abortive.

Confirming plans to undergo the surgery at a hospital in the country on Saturday, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said that medical experts were currently examining the leg to ascertain extent of the damage.

Through a statement released on his official social media handle, the Vice president’s media aide added that the procedure for the surgery and other modes of treatment would be concluded before 12 am.

According to the terse statement, VP (Vice President) Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today”.

