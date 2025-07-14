23.2 C
JUST IN: Osinbajo, Govs, others lay Awujale to rest

The former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has led state governors, lawmakers, and other personalities to lay the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, to rest in his private residence in Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Governors present during the burial rites conducted for the monarch by Muslim clerics include the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Oyedele, former governors of the state, Olusegun Osoba, and Gbenga Daniel.

Other personalities present in the Ogun monarch’s home to pay their last respect to him were the President of Dangote group, Aliko Dangote, Fuji artiste, Wasiu Ayinde, Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Sonny Kuku, and others.

During the burial, which was conducted under the tenets of Islam, on Monday, the monarch, who reigned for 64 years, was laid to rest inside a Mausoleum that was built by the traditional ruler within his Compound as his final abode.

As gathered during the burial from residents, they claimed that the presence of the personalities was an indication of the monarch’s status, legacy, and influence in Nigerian history.

MORE DETAILS SOON

