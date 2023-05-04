Just In: Osimhen shoots Napoli to Italian league victory after 33yrs

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has led his Italian Seria A club, Napoli, to lift the country’s league title, ending the 33 years drought of winning the trophy.

Although there are five matches yet to be played before the 2022-2023 curtain is drawn to a close, Napoli has secured more points than Lazio and Juventus, who were both trailing Naples club by over 16 points.

The club increased its tally to 16 on Thursday after Nigerian striker, Osimhen equalized at Udinese to ensure the game ended 1-1, crowning Napoli champions of Italy for the third time since 1990.

Udinese had taken the lead 13 minutes into the game, delaying Napoli’s title celebration and denying their visitor any opportunity to level the score after being aware that Luciano Spalletti side only needed a draw to clinch the league title.

But while the fans had lost hope, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker rose to the occasion and scored an equalizer in the 52nd minute to send the fans into jubilations.

He fired an unstoppable shot from inside the box off a round for his 22nd goal in Serie A this season and thus tied the legendary George Weah’s all-time highest tally of 46 Serie A goals by an African player.

With the goal, Osimhen consolidated his leadership in the goals race in the Italian top league and should he maintain this position, he will make more history as the first African to be crowned Goal King of Serie A.

