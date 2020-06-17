Just In: Oshiomhole aligns with Court order, to go on legal battle

The Edo State former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed that plans have commenced to challenged his suspension as the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) which was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Oshiomhole stated that he has accepted the outcome of the court proceeding that suspended him from performing his role as chairman of APC in the country.

The suspended chairman, who disclosed his plans on Wednesday evening during an interview with newsmen, hinted that the judgement was currently been studied by his legal team to ascertain next legal action on his suspension.

“I have accepted the outcome of the court proceeding in good fate. I am a product of the judiciary and I always tell people that If I am not a convict today is because of the courageous bench and bar.

“All my life has always been a life of struggle. The court has always come to my aid and even my emergence as the governor of Edo state. So, what happened yesterday, I accept it in good fate and having studied the judgement, the next line of action will be determined.

“At this point, I will thank their lordship for their judgement and look forward to my lawyers’ advice on what should be the next line of action on my suspension. What will happen next will be after their legal advice”, Oshiomhole added.

He further said that the court ruling did not suspend the National Working Committee (NWC) from performing its functions and blamed crisis that trailed his suspension to misinterpretation of the party constitution.

After Oshiomhole’s suspension, the National Deputy Secretary, Victor Giadom, claimed that he was the rightful person to pilot NWC affairs alluding to a High Court judgement delivered barely three months ago.

Oshiomhole said: “My advice to the national deputy secretary, Victor Giadom, who is my brother, is that the court can not determine the constitution of the party but interpret it. It is common sense that in the absence of the chairman, the Vice-Chairman takes over and it goes like that before it gets to the deputy national secretary. As we speak, we have the party’s secretary working to ensure APC functions.

“I think Victor wants to take our party to the root of River State where they created so much problem and like today, we have a crisis in that branch”, the suspended chairman added.