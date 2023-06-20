JUST IN: Ortom in EFCC custody over alleged improprieties

The Benue State former governor, Samuel Ortom, has been reported to have been held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to account for how public funds were allocated and spent under his administration between 2015 and 2023.

As gathered, the Ortom was invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning over his stewardship while serving in office as the governor of the state.

It was learnt that the former governor drove into zonal office of the agency at about 10:08am on Tuesday.

MORE DETAILS SOON

