JUST IN: Ortom, Falana disagree over state pardon for Dariye, Nyame

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, have disagreed over the Council of State’s decision to pardon 159 convicts including Plateau State former Governor, Joshua Dariye, and his Taraba state counterpart, Jolly Nyame, who were both imprisoned for stealing N1.16bn and N1.6bn respectively.

While Falana faulted the move by the Council led by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as illegal, Ortom commended decisions made by the council, allowing both former governors to reunite with their family after a further review of their cases by the Committee on prerogative of mercy.

The spoke on Friday separately, barely 24 hours after the council pardoned the two former governors and the 157 others during their meeting held at the Presidential villa in Abuja.

Dariye and Nyame were serving jail terms in Kuje Correctional Centre near Abuja following their convictions by the courts over financial malfeasance while serving as governors in their states between 1999 and 2007.

Ortom, who had earlier appealed to the federal government to review their cases with a view to granting them state pardon, commended the gesture by the council and admitted that some useful lessons must have been learnt from the incident.

Through a statement released by the state government, the governor stressed that both Dariye and Nyame would have been servicing their different jail terms would now reunite with their families and live a happy life once again.

Falana, however, said that the actions by the council led by the president were completely against sections 17 and 42 of the 1999 constitution that indicated that every Nigeria should be treated equally and must not be made to suffer any form of discrimination.

Speaking at the Yinka Odumakin’s first memorial lecture and book presentation he noted that while people that were found guilty by the court for crimes that were mild could not be granted state pardon, others that stoled their people’s commonwealth have been allowed to walk free from prisons.

“Just two weeks ago, a Nigerian was sent to jail by the court for stealing two cartons of noodles in Abuja worth N5,000. the man pleaded to the judge that he has no food and that this was the reason he embarked on the act. Rather than allow him to go, the judge jailed him. We had to pay his fine of N25,000 to ensure that he could walk free”, he added.

According to him, with this development and other actions taken by the present administration, Nigeria has become a laughing stock among the comity of nations.

The legal practitioner lamented that the developments were at variance with the promises made by the Buhari-led administration that assured Nigerians that corruption would be stamped out of the country’s system.

“A man came to power and promised to fight corruption to a standstill. Now the only two governors that have been jailed, the government has now decided to pardon them. this is after they have stolen several billions of naira.

“All criminals particularly petty thieves in our prisons should be released. This is because, under section 17 of the 1999 constitution, their shall be equal rights for all citizens, and under section 42 of the same constitution, there shall be no discrimination on the bases of class, gender, and others, So, the government cannot take out two people on the bases that they belong to the ruling party.

“This is illegal. You took them out and leave the rest. I can assure you that if the government does not release others, I will suggest to lawyers whose clients were likely to be left in custody to go to court and challenge the discriminatory treatment made to their own clients”.

Falana, meanwhile, cautioned Nigerians not to vote any presidential candidate particularly those from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that promised to continue the policies and programmes of the incumbent administration.

He noted that such administration, if voted into power, would go ahead to continue policies and programmes that had allegedly affected development across the country.

“It can only be a continuity of disaster. continuity of injustice and continuity of corruption because they have started pardoning themselves now”.

