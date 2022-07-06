JUST IN: OPEC Secretary-General dies 26 days before tenure expiration

The outgoing Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Barkindo, has passed on at the age of 63, barely 24 hours after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss crude oil challenges in the country.

As gathered, Barkindo an indigene of Yola, Adamawa State capital, who returned to the country to attend the 21st edition of Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, was said to have died about 26 days to his retirement from OPEC.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the organisation, in a short statement made public, described the deceased Secretary-General as a much-loved leader who would be greatly missed.

According to OPEC, Barkindo’s death is a profound loss to the entire OPEC Family, the oil industry, and the international community.

“This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family. We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come.

“OPEC extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, loved ones, and his home country, Nigeria”, the organisation added.

Also, the General Manager of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, disclosed that he was pronounced dead by medical experts at about 11pm yesterday.

Kyari further described his departure as a great loss to his immediate family, NNPC Nigeria, OPEC, and the global energy community.

“Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC, and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly,” he added.

Though the cause of his death was not disclosed in the tweet, Barkindo was received at the State House by President Muhammadu Buhari, who lauded the outgoing OPEC secretary general’s six-year tenure and described him as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

During the meeting that took in part in honour of Barkindo’s two-term tenure as Secretary-General of OPEC was attended Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Head of its Delegation to OPEC, Timipre Sylva, NNPC boss, Kyari, and the country’s National Representative to the Organization; and other senior officials of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

At the meeting, Buhari said: “Welcome back home! We are proud of your distinguished achievements at OPEC. You were able to successfully navigate the Organization through turbulent challenges.”

Minister Sylva echoed the President’s remarks, thanking the Secretary General for his six years of leadership and said: “Mr Barkindo has steered the heavily loaded Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) ship through … turbulent waters, against all formidable obstacles.

“He spearheaded the historic ‘Algeria Accord’ in September 2016, which paved the way for the equally historic DoC between 23 oil-producing countries – a feat that had never been achieved in the oil industry. Mr Barkindo is a strong believer in multilateralism and cooperation,” Minister Sylva highlighted.

In return, the Secretary General said: “I and my colleagues from the OPEC Secretariat are deeply honoured by your audience, Mr President, as well as of the honourable Minister Sylva and other senior officials of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.”

He also briefed the President on oil market developments and the vital role played by the Declaration of Cooperation in stabilizing the global oil market over the past six years.

Barkindo’s term as Secretary General ends on 31 July 2022. Also today, he delivered a keynote address at the Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, which runs from 4-7 July 2022.

Nigeria joined OPEC in 1971. The country marked its 50th Anniversary in OPEC last year

