JUST IN: Only court can stop Lagos LG poll- LASIEC boss

Amid ongoing protest against the 2025 local government election by the electorates, the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd), has declared that the demonstration cannot halt the electoral process leading to the poll scheduled for July 12, 2025.

Okikiolu-Ighile said that except a court order mandating that the electoral process stop, the commission isn’t ready to halt the ongoing exercise across the state.

She noted that protests are means of expressing ones acceptance or displeasure over an issue but that such demonstration cannot stop the poll considering that the exercise is backed by law that established LASIEC.

According to her, even if there’s protest, only the court can stop the LASIEC election. We are extremely prepared as humanly possible.”

While affirming the commission’s commitment to conducting a credible election despite ongoing protests by residents, the LASIEC boss noted that all process to achieve this have been concluded with the deployment of electronic voting machines to the over 13,000 polling units across the Lagos.