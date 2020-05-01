Report on Interest

Just In: One dies, two injure in Lagos tanker inferno

By Olawale

By Monsuru Oloowoopejo

Atleast one person has been confirmed dead and two others injured when a tanker caught fire and went up in flames in Obalende axis of Lagos and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

It was gathered that the tanker, laden with 45, 000 litres of diesel, fell on the side and burst into flames while trying to negotiate a bend in front of Oando Filling station at Obalende.

As of the time of filing this report,  officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Federal fire service officials and UBA tankers have put off the fire to prevent severe loss of lives and property within the axis.

more details soon

