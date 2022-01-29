JUST IN: One dies, three others injure during Police, students clashes in Kwara

Atleast one student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has been reported dead and three other persons including a policeman have sustained gunshot wounds during a face-off between the suspected student cultists and Police detectives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) FIB from the Force Headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The other three that sustained injuries during the clashes that lasted for several minutes were said to have been rushed to different hospitals where they were currently been treated by medical experts in the state.

During the clashes, according to eyewitnesses, businesses were paralysed particularly shops and offices around the axis, they were completely shut to avoid destructions.

The clashes, The Guild gathered, started after the law enforcement officers arrested about four suspected student cultists from their hostel, which prompted others to lay ambush for them along the road.

Minutes after the clashes subsided on Saturday, it was learnt that scores of protesters comprising students of the institution and residents of the neighbouring school Junction as well as occupants of buildings in adjourning communities stormed the streets of Ilorin to express their displeasure over the attacks.

The protesters from Polytechnic Junction took to Zango, area, and Maraba down to Challenge on their way to the State House to express their grievances over the clashes that claimed the live of the student.

Confirming the clashes, spokesperson for the Kwara Command of the Nigerian Police, Ajayi Okasanmi, explained that the faceoff occurred in Ilorin, adding that the police killed one of the suspects and injured two other members of the gang.

According to him, the law enforcement officer, however, sustained an injury during the clashes after the student attacked him in other to evade arrest.

It was learnt that the police team was at the institution to effect an arrest of student cultists who went and killed a student of Kwara state university, Malete 24 hours.

