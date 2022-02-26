JUST IN: One dies, scores injure during NDLEA, youths clashes in Lagos

One person was reported to have died and scores of other Lagos Island residents were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when youths and officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) clashed during an enforcement operation in the state.

As gathered, the anti-narcotic officials and the youths clashes spread to Freeman, Pattey, Tokunboh, Sandgrouse axis on the Lagos Island.

Confirming the clashes on Saturday, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, claimed that the officials were attacked after apprehending a drug kingpins within the axis.

Babafemi added that the youths, in a bid to prevent the arrest, attacked the NDLEA officials with arms and pelt them with stones to prevent the arrest.

According to him, we arrested a drug kingpin and seized drugs in the notorious Pety drug den on Lagos island and they mobilized to attack our men.

