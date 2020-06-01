JUST IN: One dies, scores injure after container truck crush commercial bus in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Atleast one person has been reported to have died when a container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus at Doyin-Orile end of Lagos-Badagry Expressway, in Lagos State.

The casualty, The Guild gathered, was a petty trader at the bus stop who was said to be trapped and was yet to be recovered beneath the container by emergency officials in the state.

Aside from the woman, scores of passengers and residents were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when the container-laden truck fell on the commercial bus on Monday.

The Guild learned that at about 4:00 pm, the truck, on approaching the bus stop at a high-speed, tried to apply its brake in order not to crush commercial buses, but it failed, crushed a bus and fell on another within the axis.