JUST IN: One dies inside one-storey collapsed building in Lagos

Atleast a male artisan has been confirmed to have died when a section of a one-storey building that was said to be under repairs suddenly collapsed on the deceased and others within the premises in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the building on 12 Aromire avenue in Ikeja Local Government was formerly occupied by a grocery mart and was being worked on by the deceased and other labourers when the building suddenly caved in partially.

The Permanent Secretary, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed that the building has been cordoned off to prevent interference, added that the deceased artisan’s body was recovered under the rubbles by emergency officials.

He noted that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Nigerian Police has been contacted for further actions on the building and artisan’s body recovered under the collapsed structure.

According to him, the Agency responded to distress calls and upon arrival, discovered that a storey building formerly occupied by KUMS MART, was being worked on by unskilled labourers resulting in a partial collapse.

The post-disaster assessment conducted by the Agency’s LRT officials further indicated that the building is stable and does not pose a threat to other buildings around it.

The permanent secretary told newsmen that the agency has completed its work on the building opposite Dominos Pizza in Ikeja

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

