JUST IN: One dies during auto crash in Lagos

One person has been confirmed dead and scores other sustained injuries during an auto crash that occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The accident that claimed the live of the yet-to-be-identified driver occurred near the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront en route Iyana-Oworonsoki area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the tragedy occurred amid downpour recorded across the state.

Giwa, while disclosing that the fatal accident involved a Mini Truck (MUS 489 XS) and a Toyota Camry (KRD 470 JD), noted that operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) responded to the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was caused by excessive speeding during a heavy downpour this morning on the Bridge.

Despite the government’s ongoing campaign to educate motorists about speed limits, Giwa noted that drivers continue to flout the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018

He urged both commercial bus drivers and private car owners to avoid speeding, especially on the Third Mainland Bridge and other roads throughout the state.

The deceased was promptly removed by State Environmental Health Management Unit (SEHMU) officials, while LASTMA cleared the accident vehicles to ensure smooth traffic flow on the bridge.

Giwa extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized the importance of safety.

He urged all motorists, including commercial bus drivers to refrain from speeding during any journey within or outside Lagos.