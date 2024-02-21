At least one passenger has been confirmed dead and another missing after a ferry named T-Ben experienced mishap around the powerline corridor at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge axis of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, 15 out of the 17 passengers said to be on board this ill-fated boat have been rescued by emergency officials led by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

The mishap, which was confirmed by Head, Public Affairs Unit, LASWA, Wuraola Alake, was said to have occurred at about 6:50 pm on Wednesday.

Alake disclosed that efforts were still being intensified by emergency officers to rescue the missing passenger from the lagoon.

She noted that the boat, after departing from Addax jetty, had a collusion with a submerged shoreline concrete at a construction site around the power line corridor under the Lekki Ikoyi link bridge.

According to her, officers from the Search and Rescue Unit of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, and other Volunteers were still at the incident location carrying out further rescue operations.