JUST IN: One dies, 26 rescue under Lagos collapsed building

An occupant of the two-storey building that collapsed in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State has been confirmed dead, while 26 others were rescued by the emergency management team from under the rubble.

The rescued occupants, who sustained varying degrees of injury, have been admitted to the Federal Medical Center, Ebute Meta, and the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

Initially, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reported that 15 people, including seven men, four women, and four children, were rescued from the rubble of the ill-fated building.

The agency later confirmed that 11 more people were saved after an official search operation to locate occupants buried beneath the building, which is located at 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, near UBA Bank.

Confirming the incident on Monday, LSFRS Controller General Margaret Adeseye said the building had reportedly been marked as distressed before it caved in.

She stated that the emergency call was received at 12:20 AM, with rescue teams arriving at the scene by 12:29 AM.

Adeseye further disclosed that rescue operations are ongoing, with the team working tirelessly to ensure no one remains trapped under the rubble.

