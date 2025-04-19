JUST IN: One dies, 12 occupants rescue from Lagos collapsed building

One occupant of the three-storey building that collapsed in Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State has been confirmed dead and 12 others rescued by the emergency management team under the rubbles.

Identity of the deceased adult has not been ascertained but the rescued victims include staff of the popular EqualRight restaurant who were inside the building when it caved in.

The body was recovered and the others were rescued by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), their Lagos State counterpart, (LASEMA) and others after the ill-fated building under construction caved in on them at about 9 am on Saturday in the state.

The structure sited on 9 Oremeta Street, Ojodu was said have a section already completed and leased for commercial purposes, part of which the restaurant rented for business purposes.

