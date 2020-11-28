Just In: Ondo Gov.’s aide wife, one other regain freedom from abductors

The wife of Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Sade Ale, and one other person, have regained freedom barely 48 hours after their abduction by gunmen in the state.

As gathered, Sade and the other victim, who have been reunited with their families, were said to have been rescued on Saturday by a joint team of Ondo State Security Network also known as Amotekun Corps, local hunters, and a vigilante that were said to have trailed the abductors immediately.

Both victims were abducted by the gunmen while returning from business trips in Owena axis, along Akure/Ondo highway, and were whisked through the nearby bush.

