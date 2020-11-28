Report on Interest
under logo

Nasarawa Gov. assures investors ease of doing business

The Guild

2023: Ndigbo may Join Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB if South East…

The Guild

IGP advocates for joint action against rape, sexual violence

The Guild
MetroNews

Just In: Ondo Gov.’s aide wife, one other regain freedom from abductors

By News Desk

By The Guild

The wife of Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Sade Ale, and one other person, have regained freedom barely 48 hours after their abduction by gunmen in the state.

As gathered, Sade and the other victim, who have been reunited with their families, were said to have been rescued on Saturday by a joint team of Ondo State Security Network also known as Amotekun Corps, local hunters, and a vigilante that were said to have trailed the abductors immediately.

Both victims were abducted by the gunmen while returning from business trips in Owena axis, along Akure/Ondo highway, and were whisked through the nearby bush.

MORE DETAILS LATER

 

The Guild 1978 posts 17 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.