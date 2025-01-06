JUST IN: Ondo Gov. imposes 12-hour curfew on Owo town amid cult clashes

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has imposed an indefinite 12-hour curfew on Owo town, following violent cult clashes that have halted the peace and harmony around the axis.

Aiyedatiwa said that essential service providers including medical staff, emergency officials, and law enforcement officers have been exempted from the curfew.

To enforce the curfew, the governor ordered security agencies including the Nigerian Army, to enforce the curfew and arrest members of the cult groups immediately.

The governor imposed the curfew on Monday after four persons were confirmed dead and dozens of residents sustained injuries following a supremacy clash between cult groups in Owo town.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor stated that the curfew would only be lifted after peace has returned to the town.

“Due to the ongoing violent cult clashes and security disturbances in Owo which have led to loss of lives, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has ordered a dawn-to-dusk curfew in the town, till further notice.

“All residents are required to remain indoors during the curfew. Only essential services, such as hospitals, emergency services, and law enforcement, will be exempt from the curfew.

“The Governor has also asked security agencies in the State to enforce the curfew, ensure the safety of lives, and property, arrest perpetrators of the violence, and restore peace to the community”.