Just In: Ondo commissioner resigns, to contest Rep. seat

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, has resigned from office, following the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, directive that all political and public officeholders serving in his administration, and were desirous of contesting for the 2023 election should leave office.

Ojogo, it was gathered, tendered his resignation after signifying interest to contest for the House of Representatives seat in Ilaj/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his resignation letter, the former commissioner appreciated the governor for the support so far while assuring that their journey of political bonding has just begun.

Ojogo tendered his resignation minutes after receiving a memo from the governor, mandating all appointees aspiring to contest next year to resign before Thursday 14th April, 2022.

The governor threatened that it would not accept that any of his appointees, rather than concentrate on delivering the dividend of democracy to the people would be busy with electioneering campaigns across the state.

According to a memo signed on behalf of the governor by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, the appointees, who are aspiring to contest elective offices have till Thursday 14th April to resign.

“In line with the provisions of section 84(12) of the electoral act 2022, Political and public office holders desirous of participating in the electoral process either as contestants for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday 14th April 2022.” the memo added.

