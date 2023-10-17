JUST IN: Ondo Assembly suspends Deputy Gov’s impeachment after APC intervention

In a bid to allow peace and harmony to Ondo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election, the State House of Assembly has resolved to suspend the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The lawmakers’ decision was reached after meeting the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the Party’s Reconciliation Committee which appealed to the lawmakers to sheathe their swords.

The development is coming eight days after the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje established the committee to resolve the political impasse between the warring parties.

During the meeting that started at about 1.25 p.m. on Tuesday at the APC national secretariat, Abuja behind closed doors, the lawmakers were said to have been led by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, agreed that they allow political solutions from the APC leadership.

The outcome of the meeting attended by Ganduje was disclosed by the party through a short statement released on its official social media handle.

According to the statement, “The Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to suspend impeachment processes against the State’s Deputy Governor, HE. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and allow for political solutions. On Tuesday, the lawmakers met with the Party’s Reconciliation Committee and the NWC”.

Among other things, the committee was tasked to interface and engage with all contending partners to gather facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the Ondo State deputy governor; advise the party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues and make necessary recommendations to the Party on resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of the assignment.

Members of the Aminu Masari-led committee included the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Benue politician, Senator Jack Tilley Gyado; immediate past Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former Governor of Ebonyi state, Martin Elechi and ex-Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

