JUST IN: Omisore, others emerge Southwest consensus candidates for APC NWC seats

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) national congress continued, the State Governors from the southwest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other members from the region have settled for Osun State former deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore, as consensus candidate for the National Secretary seat.

They have also picked APC former chairman for Ondo chapter, Isaac Kekemeke, as its candidate for the National Vice Chairman for the region while Abdullahi Dayo Israel, a Commissioner with Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as its preferred candidate for National Youth Leader.

Also on the unified list released on Saturday, the five governors and chieftains of the party settled for Olufemi Egbedeyi from Oyo state as Deputy National Auditor; National Leader for People With Disability (PWD) was Tolu Bankole, a member of the party from Ogun while the National ex Officio was Bunmi Oriniowo, a staunch member of the APC from Ekiti state.

The list containing the names were signed by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, and Osun governor; Adegboyega Oyetola, Ekiti governor; Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Ondo governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Also on the list sighted by The Guild, the governors and other party leaders from the six southwest states also settled for an Ekiti state member, Vincent Bewaji as the Zonal Secretary while the Legal Officer for the zone was Ismail Majaro from Oyo chapter of the APC.

According to the list, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos, Lateef Aderogba was considered the best for the seat of Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Woman Leader, Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun); Zonal Youth Leader, Kolade Lawal (Ondo); Zonal Leader, (PWD), Mashood Erubami (Oyo) and Zonal Publicity Secretary, Ayo Afolabi (Osun).

The list came after the governors rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate for the National Secretary seat, former minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, who the governor were said to have believed would not be loyal to them since he does not believed in the progressive ideology.

Shittu, who was among the members of the defunct CPC, joined the president during the merger with ANPP and ACN prior to the 2015 general election in the country.

The governor, it was gathered, also ended the ambition of other aspirants, Olaiya Olaitan and Ifeoluwa Oyedele, for the seat after considering Omisore as a dependable ally that could assist in winning Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for July 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

