JUST IN: Olubadan passes on after brief illness

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

Balogun joined his ancestors barely two years after the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, handed him the Staff of Office as the Ibadan monarch.

It was learnt that the monarch was pronounced dead by medical experts at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where he was rushed to by the family for proper medical care.

The death of the traditional ruler was confirmed on Thursday by Makinde through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, and made available to newsmen.

Eulogizing the monarch, the governor noted that his significant contributions to Ibadanland during his brief reign of just two years would be remember.

Makinde extended his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council, and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State.

“The passing of Oba Dr. Balogun marks the end of an era for Ibadanland, leaving behind a profound void in its rich history and heritage.”

He further prayed for the peaceful repose of Oba Balogun’s soul and acknowledged his enduring legacy as a beacon of royal excellence and accomplishment.