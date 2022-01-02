Report on Interest
JUST IN: Olubadan passes on @93 after brief illness

The Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo State, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 93 after a brief illness in the state.

As gathered, the monarch was pronounced dead by medical experts at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, where he was admitted after falling ill.

Adetunji joined his ancestors and other 40 Olubadan that had reigned before him on Sunday barely two months to his sixth coronation anniversary as the paramount ruler of the  Oyo state capital, Ibadan.

Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, the deceased monarch was the Balogun of Ibadan land and was installed as the 41st monarch of the city on March 4, 2016.

 

MORE DETAILS SOON.

 

