JUST IN: Okpebholo assumes office as Edo fifth governor

The All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the Edo gubernatorial candidate, Monday Okpebholo, has been sworn in as the fifth executive governor of the state.

Okpebholo, who succeeded former governor, Godwin Obaseki, was also sworn in alongside his deputy, Dennis Idahosa.

Both took their oath of office during the inauguration ceremony which took place in Benin, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice of the state, Daniel Okungbowa, administered the oath to the governor and deputy governor at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, where they pledged to uphold the constitution and work for the well-being of the people of Edo State.

Dignitaries including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Philip Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor of Edo, and other governors from the APC were in attendance as Okpebholo took the oath of office.

This came two months after he was declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) polling 291,667 votes to defeat his rivals, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, during the voting exercise.