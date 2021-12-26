JUST IN: Okorocha’s son-in-law was not kidnapped- Police

Contrary to the reports on the abduction of Imo State former governor, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, the Nigerian Police has said the former gubernatorial candidate was not kidnapped but arrested by its personnel.

The state’s police command said that Nwosu was arrested after allegedly turning down invites sent to him for questioning over an issue it was currently investigating in the state.

As gathered, Nwosu was attending a church service at the St. Peter Anglican Church in Nkwerre, his hometown in Imo state before he was arrested by the law enforcement officers believe to have been deployed from State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The arrest of the politician was said to have disrupted activities within the worship centre with wife, relatives and many worshippers believing that the law enforcement officers that were not in uniform had kidnapped him to an unknown destination.

To clear the air on the issue, the Commissioner of Police for Imo Command, Micheal Abattam, on Sunday, said that pieces of information making the rounds on the former governor’s son-in-law were completely untrue.

Abattam, through a statement personally released to clear the air on the alleged abduction, assured the residents that the command was committed towards the security of life and property across the state.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imo indigenes of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons, advised the general public to always shun fake news”.

