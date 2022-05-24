JUST IN: Okorocha surrenders to EFCC’s several hours house drama

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism as well as a presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Rochas Okorocha, from his residence, ending the back and forth argument over his invitation on alleged diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion.

Okorocha was said to have finally surrendered and allowed officials of the anti-graft agency to pick him up from his house after they had broken into the residence, shooting to scare anyone that may wish to prevent

The arrests on Tuesday ended several hours of the siege the EFCC officials had laid on his house in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, for refusing to honour their invitation over the huge funds linked to him while serving as governor of Imo State.

Before arresting him, the EFCC was said to have insisted that journalists and Okorocha’s aides including domestic staff must leave the premises, forcefully ejecting everyone in the residence.

It was learnt that when some of the journalists and staff refused to yield to their directives, the law enforcement officers attached to EFCC shot several tear gas canisters to disperse them from the premises.

Okorocha had earlier alleged that the EFCC officials could not present any warrant from the court directing that he should be arrested over the allegations.

The lawmaker accused the agency of holding him hostage in his own home and that their actions were already causing unrest within the community.

Responding, EFCC said that its officials had no option but to storm Okorocha’s house after refusing to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

The EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

In the statement released by Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission stated that the case was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.

